Katrina Kaif-Led Superhero Film Still Happening, Says Ali Abbas Zafar: 'I’m Waiting For...' | Exclusive

Actor Katrina Kaif and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar go back a long way. The duo had first collaborated on the latter’s directorial debut, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011). Over the years, they worked together on hit films like Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Bharat (2018), and have struck a close friendship. A while back, reports started doing the rounds that Katrina and Ali are all set to reunite on an actioner titled Super Soldier. However, its shoot got pushed due to the Covid-19 pandemic following which they got busy with their respective work. Touted to be a superhero film, Super Soldier would see Katrina engaging in some high-octane action sequences after Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai and Phantom (2015).

And now, in an exclusive chat with News18, Ali reveals that the shoot of the film has been further postponed but assures us that it hasn’t been put into the backburner. “The superhero film was supposed to happen at one point of time but then Katrina got busy with Tiger 3. And then the pandemic happened. That film is very much happening but I’m waiting for the right time to make the film. Right now, I’m also engaged with a few other films. When we find the right time and space and both of us are free, it will definitely go on floors," he tells us.

Without divulging details, the Bloody Daddy director further adds that there are two women-led action films that he’s currently in the process of developing. Ali, who has already carved a niche for himself in the action genre, now intends to push the boundary and set new norms. “There’s a plan of making an actioner with a female lead. We’re actually working on two scripts, which are female-driven and have some brutal action sequences. Inshallah, I want to do something in that world very soon," he remarks.

Speaking about Katrina, Ali says that despite the rapport they share, there’s no expectations and pressure of constantly working together. In fact, there have been many a times when he has reached out to her for her advice and inputs, even for projects she wasn’t a part of. “We’re very good friends but we’re also very professional. We talk to each other all the time and I always bounce ideas off her and she does the same with me. We’ve always been like that," he shares.