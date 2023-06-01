Katrina Kaif Makes a Public Appearance After a Long Break, Rocks a Casual Look at The Airport

Katrina Kaif has been missing in action for a while now. The actress, who is married to Vicky Kaushal, has kept fans on the edge with regard to her whereabouts. While no one knows what is keeping her busy lately, the paparazzi did spot Katrina at the airport earlier in the day. The actress was seen returning to Mumbai from an undisclosed location.

In photos shared by the paparazzi, Katrina was seen wearing an oversized tee and baggy pants with a jacket. She was also seen sporting a mask and had a chic pair of sunglasses on. She completed her look with a pair of walking shoes. Her outfit had comfort written all over it.

See the photos below:

Katrina has been laying low on Instagram as well. She last posted earlier this month, dedicating a post for Vicky’s birthday. In the first photo, Katrina and Vicky appeared to be waltzing through their house. A black and white photo, Vicky had Katrina in his arms while the couple shared a contagious smile. In the second, the couple posed for a selfie. In the photos, Katrina looked breathtaking in a white gown while Vicky looked handsome in a casual fit. Sharing the photos, Katrina wrote, “A little dance , dher saara pyaar ….Happiest birthday my love."

On the work front Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot. The film had the actress playing the role of a ghost while Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi doubled up as ghost busters. The film did not perform well at the box office. She now has Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas in the pipeline. The film will bring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in one frame for the first time. The film is reported set to release in December this year.