Katrina Kaif Or Priyanka Chopra, Who Holds Record For Most Hits?

Bollywood is one of india’s most famous exports. Several actors and actresses from Bollywood have achieved global recognition with stellar performances and astonishing acting skills. They have won plaudits and awards for their on-screen performances. And today we will tell you the top 5 actresses from B-town who have continued shining bright like a diamond and have ruled the business for decades.

Katrina Kaif

Starting the list with one of our favourites, Katrina Kaif who is a top Bollywood actress. Her debut film Boom, released in 2003 was a flop at the box office. Later, Katrina received numerous offers from the Hindi film business following her successful stint in Telugu cinema. Her performances in films such as Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Namastey London gained widespread praise and acclaim. Other significant appearances by her include Ek Tha Tiger, Dhoom 3, and Bang Bang. Katrina’s most anticipated film, Tiger 3 will be released later in 2023. According to Box Office India, Katrina ranks first on the Hit Count Actress All-Time list, beating out some amazing actresses.

Priyanka Chopra

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra is an Indian actress who has achieved success in Hollywood. She made her acting debut in the Tamil film Thamizhan in 2002, alongside Thalapathy Vijay. The Hero: Love Story of a Spy is her Bollywood debut. Although, her breakthrough came in 2004 when the box-office blockbuster film Aitraaz was released.

Priyanka Chopra is well known for her roles in blockbuster films such as Krrish and Don. She earned a National Award and a Filmfare Award in 2008 for her outstanding performances in the film “Fashion."

Priyanka is now a producer as well as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. The actress is a global celebrity who is often seen speaking out on social and modern concerns.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt made her debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year and won millions of hearts. The actress is mostly known for her roles in films such as Highway, Raazi, Udta Punjab, and Gully Boy. She brought several hit films to Bollywood as an actress. Her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi - directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali - is considered one of the greatest by any actress in Bollywood.

Apart from Bollywood, Alia also appeared in the Oscar-winning film RRR. She was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra - Part One: Shiva alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor in 2022.

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is a well-known and successful actress in the Bollywood film industry. She grew up in Banglore after being born in Copenhagen. Deepika made her acting debut in the Kannada film ‘Aishwarya’ in 2006.

She migrated to Bollywood after her successful debut in the Kannada movie industry. Om Shanti Om marked the beginning of her Bollywood journey in 2007. The actress garnered tremendous acclaim for the character of Shanti which was portrayed by her in the film also boasting of Shah Rukh Khan. The film, directed by Farah Khan, was one of the year’s highest-grossing films. She made her Hollywood debut with XXX: Return of Xander Cage. Deepika has got numerous nominations and accolades for her outstanding contributions to the film industry.