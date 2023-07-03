Katrina Kaif Is Still Part of Jee Le Zara Despite Priyanka Chopra's Exit? Here's What We Know

Rumours have been doing the rounds claiming that Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra have walked out of Jee Le Zara. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film is set to be the first ever all-girls road trip movie. The film was announced in 2021 and was expected to go on floors this year. However, the film has been delayed several times. With no official update from Farhan, rumours claimed that Katrina and Priyanka are no longer a part of the film.

However, a source close to the production team has now said that Katrina is still a part of the film and that the actress is ‘tired’ of clarifying the claims. “Katrina Kaif is doing the film and one is tired of clarifying on the same. There is only a slight delay in the mounting of the film," an insider told ETimes. Priyanka’s role in the film is still unclear.