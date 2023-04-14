Katrina Kaif Reacts to Post About 'Unwanted Opinions' After Neetu Kapoor's 'Marriage' Story

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has reacted to American model Bella Hadid’s Instagram post in which she asked people “to be kinder". Bella Hadid was showing support to pop star Ariana Grande who recently called for fans to “stop body shaming" her. Interestingly, Katrina’s comment comes amid the ongoing hullaballoo surrounding the actress after her ex Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, Neetu Kapoor shared a cryptic Instagram Story about marriage which went viral on social media, with netizens wondering if she was taking a dig at Katrina.

In her Instagram post, Bella Hadid wrote, “@arianagrande . you never know what someone is dealing with mentally or physically. Disease or depression. Grief or heartache. You just don’t, and you will never know until you walk in a day in their shoes," Bella began. “Instead of unsolicited advice or opinions, judgment or aggression, just try to offer a helping hand and be kind."

Katrina was quick to react to Bella’s post and dropped a series of folded hand emojis on her post. Her comment was liked by several people and her fans were quite excited to see her back on Instagram after a while.

Meanwhile, Neetu Singh had recently shared a post on her Instagram stories that many deemed “problematic." The post read, “Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ." Her thoughts about marriage didn’t go down well with netizens as they slammed the Jugg Jugg Jeeyo actress over a supposed indirect diss at Katrina Kaif.

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor dated each other for about seven years from 2009 to 2016. It was then reported that Ranbir’s family was not very fond of Katrina. Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with Alia Bhatt in April 2022, while Katrina is now happily married to Vicky Kaushal.

