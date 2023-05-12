Katrina Kaif REFUSED To Do Malliswari For Rs 25 Lakh; Suresh Babu Revealed 'She Wasn't Even A Star'

Did you know that Bollywood star Katrina Kaif had almost rejected her Telugu debut film Malliswari in which she starred alongside Venkatesh Daggubati? Well, an old video of Malliswari producer D Suresh Babu talking about the infamous fiasco has emerged on social media. Malliswari was released in 2004. It was Katrina Kaif’s second film in her career.

In the video, shared on Reddit, Suresh Babu revealed that he had signed an agreement with Katrina for Rs 25 lakh, but she later refused to do the film. “My director had to look for other options, but I wasn’t convinced with them. So, I had to ask her once again. She said, she’d only act in the film if I pay her Rs 65 lakhs. And, she was not even a star. She was like, ‘give me Rs 65 lakh otherwise I won’t work.'"

Babu further recalled how he had to go “against my principles" by roping in Katrina for the movie. “I have a signed agreement but still she is asking me for more money. If I don’t cater to her demands the movie can’t be made. On that day, I called up Ashwini Dutt (Project K producer) and told him, ‘Sir, I have become just like the other producers.’ I was very disappointed," he added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif has been making headlines for her pregnancy rumours. Of late, the Bollywood actress has been keeping a low profile and avoiding the paparazzi, which has only added fuel to the fire. According to a new report, Katrina will plan her first pregnancy only after the shooting of Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

The report in ETimes suggests that Katrina has apparently told her friends that she and Vicky will plan their first child after she is done shooting for Jee Le Zaraa. “I shall plan a baby only after I finish shooting for the films- which I’m doing with Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar," Katrina reportedly told her friends.

Katrina is also doing a film with Vijay Sethupathi- titled Merry Christmas. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan. Katrina Kaif announced the film shortly after her wedding to actor Vicky Kaushal in 2021.