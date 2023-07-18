Katrina Kaif Reveals Vicky Kaushal Calls Her 'Panic Button' in Viral Video: 'I Don't Call Him Back'

Katrina Kaif has made the audience’s hearts melt with her acting and charm. After her marriage to Vicky Kaushal, fans are always eager to know more about the couple. In an old video circulating on the internet, to everyone’s delight, the Ek Tha Tiger actress revealed some details about her personal life.

In a small clip of her interview with Siddharth Kanan, the actress spoke about how she is different from her husband. Kanan asked, “You pamper Vicky more, or Vicky pampers you more?" Katrina replied, “Vicky pampers me more". He then asked if Vicky is a ‘brings the world to your feet’ type, to which the actress said, “No, just indulges me more".

When quizzed about who makes the plans for special occasions in life, the Bang Bang! actress straight forwardly replies, “Me..Yeah..". Siddharth curiously asked, “Vicky must be doing something right?" to which Katrina funnily said, “He comes.. he comes a lot, yeah shows up.. he attends."

Finally, the Phone Bhoot actress admitted that she doesn’t respond to him when he calls her a ‘panic button’. She says. “When he calls me panic button, I don’t call him back, I don’t give him any response (mimics) I am not Panicking.. Me Panic… What do you mean I am panicking? What’s wrong with you?" she said.

Check out the interview here: