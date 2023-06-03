Katrina Kaif Reviews Husband Vicky Kaushal's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke; Here's What She Wrote

Katrina Kaif has reviewed her husband, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s new movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film, which hit theatres on Friday (June 2), has opened to a decent response at the box office. Vicky’s on-screen chemistry with his co-star Sara Ali Khan is also being appreciated by the audience.

Now, Katrina has given a shout-out to Zara Hatke Zara Bachke by posting a heartfelt note on her Instagram Story. Sharing the film’s poster, Katrina wrote, “In cinemas now. Congratulations to the entire team! A film made with so much heart."

Meanwhile, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke earned Rs 5.49 crores on its day 1 at the box office. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke got the boost due to ‘buy one get one free ticket’ offer. The film’s earnings are expected to increase over the next two days i.e. on Saturday and Sunday.

ALSO READ | Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Review: Vicky Kaushal And Sara Ali Khan Film Is Bollywood Masala Entertainer

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke revolves around the life of an Indore-based married couple, who is madly in love with each other. However, as they live in a joint family after their marriage, they struggle for privacy. In order to get their privacy, the couple fakes a divorce, battles all odds, and fakes a hundred fights only to have a flat for themselves, through a valid government scheme.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is directed by Laxman Utekar. The film marks the first collaboration between Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan.

News18 Showsha’s review of the film reads, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a clean entertainer and doesn’t come off as too preachy. It has family-friendly written all over it and has all the elements of a typical commercial Bollywood entertainer."