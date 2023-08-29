Trends :Jawan TrailerNayantharaShah Rukh KhanKaran JoharSunny Deol
Home » Movies » Katrina Kaif Rings In Brother Sebastien's Birthday With Vicky Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh And Sunny Kaushal; Photos

Katrina Kaif Rings In Brother Sebastien's Birthday With Vicky Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh And Sunny Kaushal; Photos

The picture Katrina Kaif posted on Instagram.
The picture Katrina Kaif posted on Instagram.

Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 13:25 IST

Mumbai, India

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif's brother, Sebastien Laurent Michel, is celebrating his birthday today and to mark the day, Katrina posted a picture from the birthday celebration.

Bollywood’s ‘it’ couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, tend to maintain a private personal life. However, they occasionally share glimpses of special moments with their fans. Katrina Kaif’s brother, Sebastien Laurent Michel, is celebrating his birthday. today and to mark the day, Katrina posted a heartwarming picture from the birthday celebration on Instagram. The photo captures not only her, Sebastien, and Vicky Kaushal, but also Isabelle Kaif, Sunny Kaushal, and his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh, among others.

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram story to send across birthday wishes to her brother. She shared a photo from the celebration and captioned it with a simple and heartfelt “Happy Birthday Seb." In the group picture, Sebastien takes the central spot, flanked by Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal on either side. Standing behind them is Katrina, accompanied by her sister Isabelle and producer Amritpal Singh Bindra. Katrina looks stunning in a white dress, while Vicky also sports a white shirt, twinning with her. Sharvari looks pretty in a denim corset top and jeans, striking a pose behind Sunny.

Advertisement

The photo also includes Katrina’s friends Karishma Kohli and Angira Dhar. The venue was decked with with birthday staple - balloons. Have a look at the picture below!

top videos
  • Shah Rukh Khan Wins Over Chennai & 'Jawan' Co-Stars With His Humility, Charm, 'Zinda Banda' Moves

    • Vicky Kaushal has a strong bond with Katrina Kaif’s siblings. On Katrina’s birthday, Vicky and Sebastien were spotted spending time together and capturing some moments on a cruise. Sebastien shared the photos on his Instagram with the caption, “Act casual… but make it superhero."

    On the work front, she will be next seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. The film is releasing on December 15. She also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s next Jee Le Zaraa co starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Reports of actors exiting the project also made their way but nothing has been confirmed.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shreyanka MazumdarShreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With...Read More

    first published: August 29, 2023, 13:25 IST
    last updated: August 29, 2023, 13:25 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App