Katrina Kaif Spotted Shooting For Tiger 3 Song, Fans React As Video Goes Viral; Watch

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan’s upcoming Tiger 3 has been creating a lot of buzz on the internet. The action thriller is all set to release this year. Well, looks like the actress has started shooting for the song. A video has surfaced online in which she is seen shooting for the song. In no time, it went viral and fans were seen reacting to the song.

The video, shared by Reddit, captures Kaif standing in the middle and surrounded by back dancers. She is rehearsing dance steps as shown by choreographer while dancers are doing their step. Katrina is not visible very clear. As soon as the video went viral, fans started commenting. One of the fans wrote, “Damn her screen presence is going to be amazing!" Another wrote, “Katrina in mashallah and baar baar dekho." Tiger 3 is third installment of Tiger franchise and is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year.

Watch the viral video here:

In May, Salman Khan announced that he has finally wrapped up the shoot of his much-awaited movie, Tiger 3. The superstar was speaking at the IIFA Awards 2023 press conference in Abu Dhabi when he revealed the same. “Last night, I was shooting for Tiger (Tiger 3) and I have completed Tiger 3. Now you will get to see Tiger on Diwali, inshallah," Salman said as quoted by Indian Express and then added, “It was a very hectic shoot, it was good though."