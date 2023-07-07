Katrina Kaif's Staff Pushes Fans Away As Chaos Erupts At Airport After Her Entry, Video Goes Viral

Katrina Kaif, who will next be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan, returned from New York on Friday morning. However, the Bollywood actress was mobbed by a swarm of male fans at Mumbai airport. A video of the same is doing the rounds on Reddit. As Katrina made her way out of the airport, she was surrounded by a bunch of male fans who wanted to take selfie with the actress. Soon enough, a chaos erupted at the airport premise as fans almost gheraoed Katrina. Her staff had to push a couple of people away so that the actress could walk to her car.

Commenting on the video, one user said, “I know it comes with the job but it must be so creepy to have all these men just walk around you." Another one said, “No matter what people think about her, fact is she has set a standard for herself and cemented herself in the Indian dictionary what more can a star do."

Meanwhile, Katrina was vacationing in New York with her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal. Only a few days back, a picture of the couple posing with a fan in New York had surfaced on the internet. In the photo, they could be seen wearing casuals, posing with the fan. The picture was shared by a fan club.