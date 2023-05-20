Katrina Kaif Tightly Hugs Vicky Kaushal's Mother In THIS Never-Seen-Before Adorable Picture

Vicky Kaushal’s marriage with Katrina Kaif is all things dreamy and beautiful. The actor doesn’t shy away from expressing his love to her. Vicky also shares a close bond with his mom. In a recent Ask Me Anything session, Vicky shared an unseen moment of his wife with his mom, and also dedicated a song to them.

Vicky who would be next seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, was asked by one of his fans who would he dedicate the much-loved song ‘Tu Hai Toh Mujhe Fir Aur Kya Chahiye’ from the upcoming film. The fan asked, “Aapke life main “tu hai toh mujhe fir aur kya chahiye" kon hai? Responding to the question, the actor shared an adorable picture of his wife Katrina Kaif hugging his mom.

Have a look :

Earlier last year, in an interview with Filmfare, Vicky shared that his marriage with Katrina is ‘beautiful’. “Because it puts you in a peaceful, blissful state of mind that makes you feel loved all the time. And when you feel loved, you feel like giving love not just at home but outside the house as well. It just brings out the best version of yourself." He also added how having Katrina as his companion for life is ‘just the most beautiful thing to happen.’

He added, “She’s wise, she’s kind and she’s extremely respectful to people around her. She’s never said anything negative about anyone around her in the years I’ve known her. That is something that I truly admire and respect about her, because I’ve not seen anyone like that. Sometimes without any malice, sometimes without any intention, you tend to speak about someone critically but I’ve never seen her do that."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on December 9, 2021 in Rajasthan. The couple had an intimate wedding with only close friends and family members in attendance.

On the work front, Vicky’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also stars Sara Ali Khan. Talking about the film, Vicky Kaushal had earlier shared at a press conference, “It’s a theatrical release for both of us after a long time. We were discussing that our theatrical releases before this were pre-Covid. I was telling Sara the same thing while coming here. It’s a great film to bring to the theatre because it’s a true family film, something you’ll enjoy watching with your entire family."