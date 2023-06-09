Katrina Kaif To Tabu, Bollywood Actresses Who Starred Opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna

Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishnan has been ruling the big screen for nearly five decades. He has worked with several stars and won a million hearts. Not only South divas, but several Bollywood actresses have also worked with him. Let’s take you through a list of Bollywood actresses who have worked with him:

Vidya Balan:

Starting with Vidya Balan, who appeared in the two parts of the NTR’s biopic called Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu. While the first instalment, NTR Kathanayakudu, focuses on Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao’s inspiring journey from an agricultural family to becoming a superstar and demi-god in Telugu cinema, the sequel, NTR Mahanayakudu, highlights his achievements in the political arena. This includes instances such as becoming Chief Minister only 9 months after forming the party and his ground-breaking welfare schemes.

Radhika Apte:

Next up is Radhika Apte, who was seen with Nandamuri Balakrishna in the film Lion, which was released in 2015. Along with them, the film featured Trisha Krishnan as the lead character. The film was directed by Satyadev. Mani Sharma composed the music for this film, which was produced by Rudrapati Ramana Rao under the label of SLV Cinema.

Katrina Kaif:

Then comes Katrina Kaif, who was seen with the actor in Allari Pidugu, which was released in 2005. The action film was produced by M. R. V. Prasad on the P. B. R. Art Productions banner and directed by Jayanth C. Paranjee. Nandamuri Balakrishna plays a dual role in the film, as do Katrina Kaif and Charmy Kaur, with Puneet Issar and Mukesh Rishi playing supporting roles. Mani Sharma created the music, Ajayan Vincent shot the film, and Marthand K. Venkatesh edited it.