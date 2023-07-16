Katrina Kaif Turns 40: From Phone Bhoot to Tiger 3, Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KATRINA KAIF: Katrina Kaif needs no lengthy introduction. With remarkable performances, she has established herself as one of the most prominent actresses in Bollywood. In her fifteen-year-long career in Bollywood, the actress has given us some hit movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Rajneeti, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, and Namastey London among others. As she celebrates her 40th birthday, let’s take a look at some of her latest and upcoming projects, showcasing her versatility and talent.

Tiger 3

Katrina Kaif joined forces with Salman Khan once again for the highly anticipated third installment in the YRF Spy Universe. Following the success of their previous collaboration in Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), the duo will be seen together in Tiger 3. Adding to the excitement, Emraan Hashmi has also joined the cast. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, this spy thriller is slated to hit the screens around Diwali this year, promising an action-packed and thrilling cinematic experience.

Jee Le Zaraa

Katrina Kaif is also lined up for Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film, Jee Le Zaraa. Initially set to feature Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra alongside Katrina, the film has encountered a recent change. Priyanka has stepped out of the project, and it remains uncertain who will replace her. Written by Reema Kagti, Jee Le Zaraa will revolve around three women embarking on an exciting road trip.

Phone Bhoot

Phone Bhoot is a spooky comedy film directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment’s Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Jackie Shroff featured in key roles in the film. It was released in theatres on November 4, 2022. The plot revolves around creating a business around capturing ghosts inspired by childhood stories.

Sooryavanshi

Written and directed by Rohit Shetty, this film starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. This was the fourth film in the Rohit Shetty Cop series and also saw Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh reprising their roles as Singham and Simmba. Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Nikitin Dheer, Sikandar Kher, Abhimanyu Singh Kumud Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Vivan Bhatena, and Niharica Raizada are cast in supporting roles.

Bharat

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, this film starred Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, and Jackie Shroff. It was an adaptation of the South Korean drama Ode to My Father (2014), which depicts India’s post-independence history through the eyes of a regular man from the age of 8 to 70.