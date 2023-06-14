Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Are Lost in Love In New Photo; Arjun Kapoor Teases Her

Vicky Kaushal drove our midweek blues away by sharing an adorable photo with Katrina Kaif. The actor took to Instagram and shared a photo in which the couple are seen enjoying a twilight hour in their balcony. However, instead of watching the sunset, they are lost in each others’ eyes.

In the photo, Katrina is seen wearing a gorgeous orange summer dress while her hair is left loose. Meanwhile, Vicky was seen wearing a light brown shirt with a pair of denim pants. The couple was seen holding hands and lost in conversation in the photo. Vicky shared the photo with a home and heart emoji. He added the song Phir Aur Kya Chahiye from his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

The romantic post drew all kinds of reactions, including a comment from Arjun Kapoor. The actor took to the comments section and teased them, “Guru Katrina zindabad 🙌".

Meanwhile fans showered them with love. “Dear Katrina, which God did you pray?!" a fan asked. “Y’ALL DONT UNDERSTAND HOW PRECIOUS THEY’RE," added another. “This is the perfect example of rab ne bana di jodi❤️😍🙌" a third comment read.