Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Spotted Enjoying A Meal At A New York City Restaurant; Video Goes Viral

Only a few days back, a picture of the couple posing with a fan in New York had surfaced on the internet. In the photo, they could be seen wearing casuals, posing with the fan. The picture was shared by a fan club.

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently holidaying in the US and recently shared pictures from their vacay on Instagram. In a series of pictures that Katrina shared, she can be seen rocking an off-the-shoulder floral dress. Hubby dearest Vicky took to the comments section to drop lovestruck emojis. Now, another video has surfaced where the duo can been seen enjoying a meal with their close friend and producer, Amritpal Singh Bindra. Both of them can be seen in comfy pullovers to brace the chill. While katrina sported one in black and pink, Vicky opted for a black one and topped it off with a sporty cap.

In fact, a week ago, the couple was spotted at the airport as they were leaving the city. A video of them engaged in conversation with Alia Bhatt inside the Mumbai airport’s premiere lounge went viral. In the video, Vicky warmly hugged Alia, and the three of them looked deeply engaged in a conversation.

Katrina, who has been away from the spotlight for a while now, was last seen in Phone Bhoot and will now star in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas alongisde Vijay Sethupathi. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. On the other hand, Sara will be seen in Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan.