Katrina Kaif Was in Her Barbie Core Era Even Before Margot Robbie Came Around, Take a Look

Katrina Kaif is celebrating her birthday today. On her special day, here’s revisiting the time, when the actress became the 1st Indian celebrity to be honoured with a Barbie doll on her likeness. Back in 2009, as part of Barbie’s 50th birthday celebrations, Katrina had walked the runway at Lakme Fashion Week for the Barbie All Doll’d Up show, which was a contest for the best Barbie outfit. As the face of Barbie, Katrina wore a dress designed by Nishka Lulla on the runway.

After winning, the doll-making company Mattel created a Barbie doll modeled after her. They honoured the actress ‘Katrina Kaif Barbie Doll’. The doll was also dressed in the same outfit as the one Katrina walked the ramp in. At the launch, Katrina also shared her own memories of Barbie. “Like all young girls, I too have grown up with Barbie. She is the ultimate fashion icon," she said.

Katrina Kaif is celebrating her 40th birthday today. With remarkable performances, she has established herself as one of the most prominent actresses in Bollywood. In her fifteen-year-long career in Bollywood, the actress has given us some hit movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Rajneeti, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, and Namastey London among others.