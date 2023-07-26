Katrina Kaif Watches Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Post With Hubby vicky Kaushal; Says 'It's Amazing, Wonderful'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, releases in cinemas on July 28. The Karan Johar directorial marks the reunion of Bollywood’s hit on-screen pair of Alia and Ranveer after their blockbuster movie Gully Boy. The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani held an official premiere of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday and the early reviews are already out.

Bollywood’s ‘it’ couple – Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal – also attended the screening, walking in hand-in-hand. Katrina looking pretty in a dainty, white dress with puffy sleeves, while Vicky looked smart in matching denim shirt and jeans combo. Katrina let her hair loose in wavy curls, the makeup minimal and slipped into tan ankle-length heeled boots. As they made their way out amidst a sea of fans post screening, paps asked Katrina how she liked the film. To this, the actress said, “Amazing" and “Wonderful".