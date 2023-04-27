Katrina Kaif’s Latest Sunkissed Pics Leaves Hubby Vicky Kaushal Melting

Undoubtedly, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved and talked about couples in Bollywood. They have often impressed fans with their chemistry. And today once again the couple proved it. The Tiger Zinda Hai actress shared sunkissed pictures on her Instagram handle which not only made fans swoon but also her hubby Vicky Kaushal.

In the pictures, Katrina is seen wearing a beige tank top with a knit pullover and is posing in the natural light. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Gd Morning" and added a sunflower emoji to it. She is not wearing any makeup and flaunting her natural blemish-free skin. Well, Vicky Kaushal couldn’t stop himself from dropping a bunch of melting face and red heart emojis. Mini Mathur commented, “Oh…Hi, why so happy". Shweta Bachchan dropped a heart-eye emoji under the post. Actress Dia Mirza wrote “Hi Gorgeous".

Take a look at the pictures here:

As soon as she shared the pictures, fans commented. One of the fans wrote, “she posts one picture and ends up breaking the internet (mommy). Another wrote, “Oooooommmmggg." Recently, Katrina was spotted in a stunning creation by Tarun Tahiliani. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in an off-white colour Anarkali set.

She was in the news for her pregnancy rumours. Fans are speculating that the couple is expecting their first child but there is no confirmation on this.

On the work front, Katrina is gearing up for major exciting projects, including Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Farhan Akhtar announced the film with an interesting poster that hints at the girls’ trip. Meanwhile, Vicky has also a promising line up of films. He will be seen in ‘Sam Bahadur’ Laxman Utekar’s romantic comedy, and Dunki, which is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

