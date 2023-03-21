Kaveri Priyam Explains Why It's Difficult for TV Stars to Get into Films, Says 'They're So Busy...' | Exclusive

Kaveri Priyam is currently seen in Dil Diyaan Gallan. Before this, she headlined several other popular shows including Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Ziddi Dil Maane Na among others. Even though she is a popular name on television, she feels that it is not easy for her or for any other TV actor to get into films. In her recent conversation with News18 Showsha, Kaveri talked about the same and explained why it’s ‘difficult’ for TV actors to venture into web series or films.

Kaveri mentioned that while working on a television show, an actor does not get enough time to step out and explore other opportunities. Therefore, it becomes difficult to give auditions. “I feel it is difficult for TV actors to take up a web show or film because they are so busy doing their TV show. Also, it is because television does not give you enough space to go out and give auditions to do things on other platforms," she said.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old actress further stated that it is one of the primary reasons she has not been able to explore OTT space. “So for a TV actor to do web shows or films, they have to take a break from TV. Otherwise, it is very very difficult and that is the reason I have not been able to do a web show. There have been times when something has come up to me but I haven’t been able to do it because of my television schedule and I have been told to concentrate on the thing I am currently doing," she revealed.

Kaveri went on to say that ‘there’s no dearth of potential in any television actor’ and added that if they’re provided the right platform they will surely outshine others. “But I don’t think it is difficult for a TV actor to make a mark in the web space or films," she shared and concluded by saying, “We have the experience of bringing out the emotions in a very small period of time which films and web shows does demand but the only good thing is they get some more time to prepare. Rather, I feel, all these factors make it easier for a TV actor to make a mark in films and in the web space as we are trained to deliver our best in a short span of time".

Read all the Latest Movies News here