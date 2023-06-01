Kedar Shinde’s Maharashtra Sable Soon On OTT; Where And When To Watch

On April 30, the much-anticipated film Maharashtra Shaheer was released. Through this movie, many aspects of renowned Maratha folk artist and dramatist Shahir Sable’s life and personality were depicted on the big screen. The audience responded favourably to this movie, flocking to the theatres to watch the film. Usually, there is a four-week window between a film’s theatrical release and its OTT debut and for films that do well at the box office, the OTT release is further delayed. However, in the case of Maharashtra Shaheer, the movie is coming to an OTT platform just a month after its release, even though the film is still running in theatres in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Shaheer will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 2. Director Kedar Shinde himself shared the news on his social media handle.

“Your heart will swell with pride as you witness the life of Padma Shri Krushnarao Sable unfold," he said. Actor Ankush Chaudhary has played the role of Shaheer Sable, while Kedar Shinde’s daughter Sana Shinde has made her debut with this film, playing the great playwright’s first wife. Kedar Shinde is the grandson of Shaheer Sable. The song Bahrla Madhumas Nava has created a lot of buzz on social media. Many have shared making reels on this song.

The movie also received a lot of praise from renowned personalities, including NCP founder Sharad Pawar, who praised Ankush’s performance. Complimenting his acting, Sharad Pawar said that he had completely forgotten about Ankush and all he could see was Shaheer Sable himself.

Krishnarao Sable, popularly known as Shahir Sable, was awarded Padma Shri – India’s fourth highest civilian honour, in 1998 for his contribution in the field of arts. The official song of Maharashtra, titled Jai Jai Jai Maharashtra Maza was also written by him.