Keerthy Suresh Breaks Silence On Her Relationship Rumours: 'I Will Reveal...'

Keerthy Suresh, renowned for her remarkable on-screen performances, has garnered attention not only for her professional achievements but also for speculations surrounding her personal life. Recently, rumours circulated about her alleged relationship with a Dubai-based businessman after she shared a picture with him on social media. However, Keerthy has now taken a stand to address the speculations and shed light on the truth behind the ‘mystery man’ in her life.

Keerthy Suresh set the record straight, confirming that the man in the photos, Farhan Bin Liaquath, is simply a dear friend. In a humorous tweet, she wrote, “Hahaha!! Didn’t have to pull my dear friend, this time! I will reveal the actual mystery man whenever I have to. Take a chill pill until then! PS: Not once got it right."

The link-up rumours of Keerthy Suresh and Farhan Bin Liaquath sparked when she re-shared her picture with him online on her Instagram. The picture showcased them posing with each other and flaunting their infectious smiles. Interestingly, the image originally shared by Farhan found its way to Keerthy’s own timeline, where she graciously expressed her gratitude towards the businessman. However, the actress has now denied all the rumours around her relationship.

Work-wise, Keerthy Suresh’s projects have garnered much praise and appreciation from her fans. In the film Dasara, she portrays the character Vennela, serving as the female lead alongside co-star Nani. Directed by Odella Srikant, the period film was initially shot in Telugu and subsequently released in multiple languages including Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, allowing a wider audience to enjoy the cinematic experience.

Another highly anticipated project for Keerthy is Maamannan, a political thriller directed by Mari Selvaraj. This star-studded film features talented actors such as Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Keerthy herself. Produced by Red Giant Movies, Maamannan is set to hit theatres on June 29. Notably, the online streaming rights for the film have been acquired by Netflix, ensuring that audiences can enjoy it on the OTT platform in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada after its theatrical release.

As the release dates draw closer, the excitement surrounding these projects continues to build and Keerthy’s fans are eagerly waiting to see her magic on-screen once again.