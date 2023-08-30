Trends :Jawan TrailerNayantharaShah Rukh KhanKaran JoharSunny Deol
Keerthy Suresh Is A Sight To Behold In A Traditional Kasavu Saree; See Pics

Keerthy Suresh was last seen in the action-packed film Bhola Shankar.
August 30, 2023

The actress picked a white cotton saree from Kerala with a golden border which she paired with a sleeveless blouse that featured intricate designs.

Thiruvonam, a significant day during the 10-day-long Onam festival, was celebrated on August 29 with much enthusiasm across the nation, particularly among the people of South India. Celebrities also embraced the festivities and shared glimpses of their joyous day. Among them, actress Keerthy Suresh stood out as she shared a series of captivating pictures that exuded beauty and charm.

The endearing snapshots shared by Keerthy Suresh showcased the actress donning a resplendent saree. She chose the traditional Kasavu Saree for the occasion, a white cotton saree from Kerala adorned with a golden border. The saree was elegantly paired with a sleeveless blouse featuring intricate designs. Complementing her ensemble were exquisite jhumkas, bangles, a wristwatch, and black sunglasses with a golden rim. The warm hues of the golden hour beautifully captured the actress in her traditional avatar.

Her look was completed with subtle makeup, including a bindi, pink lipstick, defined eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and kajal. She left her tresses flowing, adding to the overall grace of her appearance.

In an earlier Instagram post, the National Film Award winner had set social media abuzz with snapshots from her photo session in Kolkata. She radiated charm in a vibrant multicoloured kurta set, featuring a sleeveless short kurta with a v-neckline, paired with sharara pants and a matching dupatta. Her minimal makeup accentuated her natural beauty, while chic braided hair and statement earrings completed the look. In the accompanying caption, she playfully referred to herself as a “desi Barbie."

    • Keerthy Suresh’s recent film, Bhola Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh, featured her alongside the legendary Chiranjeevi. The action-packed film is an official remake of the 2015 Tamil movie Vedalam.

