Keerthy Suresh Looks Stunning In Colourful Tropical-Printed Kurta Set, See Pics

Keerthy Suresh is one of the leading actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. She has always managed to impress the viewers with her on-and off-screen presence. The diva has made a special place in the hearts of her fans with her remarkable personality and exceptional acting skills.

Now, she is in the news because of her latest photographs in which she is seen slaying it in a pink and orange tropical-printed kurta set. She paired the outfit with a white embroidered jutti, chose light makeup base and kept her hair open. She also wore a pair of silver hoops which complimented her outfit. She can be seen holding a bunch of roses as she poses for the camera. Sharing the stunning photos, the actress wrote, “Maybe I have started liking pink now!" in the caption. Check out the pictures:

The pictures went viral in no time. One of the users commented, “You are looking so beautiful and hot in pink." Another one said, “Pretty in Pink". “Pink always suits you," wrote a third user.

Keerthy knows precisely how to amp up the oomph factor with her style game. A few days ago, she shared another string of photos where she was seen slaying in a yellow salwar suit. She wore it with a matching dupatta with golden embroidery work on the borders and made us all go gaga over her post. The actress chose nude makeup and rounded off her look with a bindi and a pair of statement earrings. “Yelloveee," she wrote in the caption. Seeing the post, her fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Take a look at the pictures:

Keerthy Suresh recently received immense appreciation for her acting stint in the film Dasara directed by Srikanth Odela. The actress is currently making headlines due to rumours related to marriage. According to reports, Keerthy is dating real estate businessman Farhan Bin Liaquath and some of their photos went viral. Rumour mills suggest that a wedding is on the cards.

Meanwhile, Keerthy will next be seen in the upcoming film Bhola Shankar alongside Chiranjeevi.