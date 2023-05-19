Keerthy Suresh To Marry Dubai-Based Businessman? Her Instagram Post Sparks Wedding Rumours

Actress Keerthy Suresh dominated the headlines for her acting stint in the film Dasara directed by Srikanth Odela. Now, reports regarding Keerthy’s marriage to a real estate businessman Farhan went viral after their photo surfaced on social media. Rumour mills suggest that the wedding is on the cards. There are speculations that both have been dating each other for a long time.

In the pictures that went viral recently, Keerthy Suresh posed with her rumoured boyfriend Farhan Bin Liaquath in shades of bright yellow jackets. In a different selfie, the two fan be seen smiling ear from ear. The picture that was originally posted by Farhan was later reposted by Keerthy on her timeline where she thanked the Dubai based realtor. Take a look at the picture here:

Reports about Keerthy’s personal life had surfaced some time back as well. According to a report published in Pinkvilla, the actress was in a relationship with one of her school friends.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh is looking forward to her upcoming film Maamannan, directed by Mari Selvaraj. Touted to be a political thriller, Maamannan stars Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Keerthy in key roles. Produced by Red Giant Movies, this film will be released on June 29. Netflix has bagged the online streaming rights to this film. It will be streaming on the OTT platform in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada after its theatrical release.

The actress also has Bholaa Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh, in her kitty. She will play the role of Chiranjeevi’s sister in this film which revolves around the story of a brother who is after the criminals who have harmed his sister. Bholaa Shankar is produced by Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments, in association with Creative Commercials. Tamannaah is playing the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi. Bholaa Shankar also stars Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore and Tulasi. This film will be released worldwide on August 11.