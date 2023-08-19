Keerthy Suresh's Ethnic Style Is Better Than We Could Ever Imagine, This Black Saree Is Proof

Keerthy Suresh has often chosen the timeless elegance of a saree for promotional events related to her recent releases such as Bhola Shankar and Maamannan. The black saree, which she wore for one such event, drew praise for its simplicity and sophistication. In addition to that, Keerthy shared the frame with co-actors and the director of Maamannan, enhancing the photograph’s appeal.

Keerthy Suresh is known for her powerhouse performances. Her most recent appearance in Chiranjeevi’s film Bhola Shankar has garnered praise. She portrays the role of the actor’s younger sister. Known for her acting prowess and captivating looks, Keerthy Suresh’s star is on the rise. The actress’s ability to captivate audiences extends beyond her performances. Keerthy Suresh recently shared a series of stunning photographs showcasing her grace in a traditional saree. One of her posts, which features Keerthy elegantly draped in a black saree with subtle grey borders, has taken the internet by storm. Paired with a sleeveless blouse and exquisite earrings, the picture has amassed over a million likes.

Fans have been quick to shower Keerthy Suresh with adoration, praising her stunning appearance in the saree-clad ensemble. The charm of Keerthy’s saree appearances has become a recurring theme, as she continues to leave her admirers in awe. In another set of viral photos, she was spotted wearing a black saree once more, this time pairing it with a waistcoat blouse. Opting for minimal makeup and eschewing excessive jewelry, Keerthy’s simplicity shines through, solidifying her status as a style icon.

Keerthy Suresh’s most recent film Bhola Shankar has elicited mixed reviews. Prior to that, she shared the screen with Telugu star Nani in Dasara, a movie directed by Srikanth Odela. Released on March 30, the film was well-received at the box office, amassing an impressive collection of Rs 118 crores worldwide.