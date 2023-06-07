Kerala Exhibitors’ Association Calls for 2-Day Strike Over Early OTT Film Releases

The advent of OTT streaming services has brought about a revolution in cinema and the world of entertainment. With thousands of movies available to us at the tip of our fingers, many cinema lovers have now substituted going to the movie theaters with OTT binging. This is the reason most films maintain a stipulated time frame between a movie’s theatrical release and its OTT release. However, the streaming of two Malayalam movies on OTT platforms shortly after their theatrical release has led to resentment and protests from theater owners in Kerala

Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), comprising of distributors and theater owners, have protested against the early release of these films on OTT in violation of the contract. Officials from FEUOK said in Kochi that they would close theaters all throughout the state for two days in protest of the OTT release of the films 2018 and Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum. There will be no online ticket booking on June 7 and 8.