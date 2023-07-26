Kerala Film Festival: Delegate Fees To Increase Due To 18% GST

The International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) will be held in Thiruvananthapuram from August 4 to August 9. The registration for the film festival, organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, has already started online. The 15th IDSFFK is going to see a large gathering of filmmakers, actors, film critics and delegates from across India and abroad.

However, the delegates will end up paying a higher registration amount this year due to the imposition of 18% GST. The tax will also be imposed on the passes for the screening of the films as well.

The IDSFFK sees people from different corners of the world coming together with a shared interest in cinema. It promotes artistic expression and the art of filmmaking. But, the hike in delegate fees due to GST has disappointed many film lovers.

This will be the first time GST will be imposed on the delegate fees and passes at IDSFFK.

This year, the tickets will cost Rs 590 per person including the 18% GST while fee was Rs 500 last year. The delegate pass for IDSFFK was Rs 1,000 last year and this year it will cost Rs 1,180, due to the GST.

This year, a total of 1,200 visitors are expected to attend the film festival.

As per the existing GST taxation norms 18% tax is levied on the delegate fee, registration fee and other services provided at the conventions, seminars, exhibitions and events like film festivals.

Meanwhile, social activist Deepa Dhanraj will be honoured with a Lifetime achievement award at the film festival.

“We are excited to announce that renowned #Filmmaker and #SocialActivist #DeepaDhanraj has been selected to receive the #LifetimeAchievementAward at the 15th #IDSFFK! Congratulations, Deepa Dhanraj! Your work continues to inspire and drive positive change," the organisers tweeted.