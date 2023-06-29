Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Unveils Plans For Memorial On Cinematographer Sivan

Sivasankaran Nair, commonly known as Sivan, is an acclaimed cinematographer in the South Indian film industry. He was honoured with the National Film Award three times throughout his career. Before embarking on his journey as a cinematographer, Sivan worked as a press photographer in the government sector in the Travancore and Thiru-Kochi regions. In addition to his cinematography work, he also directed the film Swapnam, which was released in 1972. Some of his notable works include Abhayam, Yagam, Oru Yathra, Keshu, Kochu Kochu Mohangal, and Kilivathil. Sadly, Sivan, the renowned cinematographer, passed away in June 2021 due to cardiac arrest. Now, there is news that the government of Kerala has decided to erect a memorial in his honor.

During an interview, Saji Cherian, the Minister of Fisheries, Youth, and Cultural Affairs in Kerala, announced that a memorial would be constructed in the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram as a tribute to the late cinematographer and director, Sivan. The minister made this statement during the inauguration of the Sivan Cultural Centre in Kerala. The cultural centre aims to promote independent artists, offer training programs, and organize exhibitions. It is reportedly situated near the Sivan Studios in Thiruvananthapuram.

The event was attended by former minister C Divarakan, producer G Suresh Kumar, director TK Rajeev Kumar, and Sivan’s sons, Sangeeth and Santosh Sivan.

According to reports, the inaugural program at the cultural centre was a two-day workshop conducted by the renowned cinematographer and director, Santosh Sivan. Additionally, a special workshop on still photography and cinematography was conducted by the Canon India team on June 26 and 27.