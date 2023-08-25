Kerala State Development Film Corporation Introduces New Scheme For Non-Resident Filmmakers

The Chitranjali Studio Package Scheme, initiated by the Kerala State Development Film Corporation (KSDFC) in India, has now extended its benefits to non-resident filmmakers and artists across the country. Noted Malayalam actor and director, Joy K Mathew, hailed this decision, emphasizing its potential to empower non-resident Malayalam filmmakers. He expressed contentment that the government has heeded their requests outlined in a petition advocating for non-resident filmmakers’ inclusion.

The scheme, facilitated by Chitranjali under the KSFDC, provides technical facilities and government subsidies to films produced within its framework. This assistance has now been extended to non-resident filmmakers. Under the government’s subsidy plan, feature films can avail of a subsidy of Rs 5 lakhs under this scheme, with the subsidy amount being adjusted against the studio bills.

Significantly, the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category non-resident Malayalam filmmakers are now eligible to participate in this film scheme. This expansion also aims to encourage women directors to engage in filmmaking. The government’s response additionally assured opportunities for screening movies crafted by these non-resident filmmakers.

Joy K. Mathew underscored the significance of cultural diversity in cinema. He highlighted the challenges faced by numerous artists residing abroad, including limited opportunities in Kerala’s film industry. The burden of travel costs and unpaid leaves for film or television commitments often translates to financial instability for these individuals.