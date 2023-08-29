Kerala State Film Awards Row: Vinayan Says Chairman Ranjith Should Resign

Kerala State Film Awards have been embroiled in controversies for a long time. Many people from the film fraternity have questioned the decision of the jury members. Popular Malayalam director Vinayan received accolades for his 2022 film Pathonpatham Noottandu. Kerala State Film Awards didn’t honour his film. Vinayan accused director-producer Ranjith, the chairman of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, of influencing the jury member’s decision. Now, Vinayan has penned a post on Facebook regarding this issue.

Vinayan stated, “After the news came out, many people in the film industry called me and told me that Ranjith interfered in the award decision last time too and acquired the award for his favourites. I don’t believe any such hearsay. However there is strong evidence in the present case. The position of chairman of the film academy is not for settling personal enmities or grudges." Vinayan added further that Ranjith should resign from the position of chairman of the film academy.

Vinayan also wrote that he could have gone to court with all the evidence, including the voice messages of the jury members. According to him, then the academy would have been closed with this action. Vinayan opined that the others should not have to suffer because of the hatred shown by the academy’s chairman, Ranjith.

According to Vinayan, anyone with common sense in Kerala does not have a doubt that it was an immediate mistake on Ranjith’s part.

Vinayan also spoke about the people who have supported him during this tough time. He thanked filmmaker Shaji N Karun. Karun is also the chairman of Kerala Film Development Corporation. Karun said in an interview regarding this matter, “If a person sitting in a big position like the chairman of the academy made such interventions, it was extremely wrong." Karun also appreciated Vinayan for bringing this matter to light.