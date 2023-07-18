Kerala State Film Awards To Honour Excellence In Cinema On July 19

Kerala State Film Awards, one of the most prestigious honors in Malayalam cinema, is set to announce its winners for the year 2022 on Wednesday, July 19. However, the declaration ceremony was postponed due to three days of official mourning following the passing of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. The awards will be announced by Minister for Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian at a press conference in the PR Chamber of the Secretariat at 11 am.

This year, a total of 154 films were submitted for consideration in various categories. Out of these, 42 films were shortlisted by two preliminary juries and screened for the final jury. The panel, headed by renowned filmmaker Gautam Ghose from Bengal, will evaluate the ten films that have made it to the final round.

The main jury comprises Dr. KM Sheeba, VJ James, director Roy P Thomas, producer B Rakesh, director Sajaz Rahman, and editor and director Vinod Sukumaran. Filmmakers Nemam Pushparaj and KK Madhusudhan are part of the final jury.

The competition for the Best Actor category seems intense, with industry veterans Mammootty and Kunchacko Boban emerging as strong contenders. Mammootty’s films Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Puzhu, and Rorschach have made it to the final round, while Kunchacko Boban’s Pada, Nna Thaan Case Kodu, and Ariyippu are also in contention. Prithviraj Sukumaran has secured a spot in the final round for his performances in Theerppu and Jana Gana Mana.

In addition to mainstream cinema, several critically acclaimed films that have garnered recognition at international film festivals are expected to make a mark at the Kerala State Film Awards.