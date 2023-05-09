UP Makes 'The Kerala Story' Tax-Free After Ban in Bengal; Cop Cover For Crew Member Over Threat Call

The Yogi-led Uttar Pradesh government has made ‘The Kerala Story’ tax-free in state. This comes a day after the Mamata Banerjee government banned the movie in West Bengal.

UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak hailed the decision and said he wants people of the state to watch the film and “understand how our sisters have suffered".

“Making ‘The Kerala Story’ tax-free is a very good decision. I want the people of Uttar Pradesh to watch this film and understand how our sisters have suffered. We will also go and watch the film. The people in West Bengal will not accept the ban on this film," said UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak.

Makers of the film, meanwhile, have moved Supreme Court seeking removal of ban in West Bengal and asking Tamil Nadu government to provide security to theatres to screen movie.

In another development, an unidentified crew member of the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ reportedly received a threatening message from an unknown number, as per Mumbai Police.

Advertisement

News agency ANI reported that the director of the film, Sudipto Sen, informed the police that one of the crew members had received a message from an unknown number. The message allegedly warned the recipient not to venture outside alone and implied that they had made a mistake by depicting the story in the film. Police are investigating the matter.