Kerala’s Fishermen Community Honours 2018 Director Jude Anthany

The survival thriller 2018 by Jude Anthany Joseph has received a lot of attention and for a good reason. The film is a homage to everyone who joined together as one during the catastrophic floods in Kerala in 2018. It stirred up feelings of humanity, compassion, cooperation, and hope. The tagline of the movie reads, “Everyone is a hero."

As per many news reports, during the disaster, there were many fishermen, who had no formal training in life-saving or crisis management and ended up rescuing and bringing many civilians to safety and providing them with food and other necessities. The fishermen untied and ventured into areas that were inaccessible to NDRF and Navy vessels. To some, they were the guardian angels, but Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan referred to them as “Kerala’s own army". Both the rescue operation and the portrayal of caste- and class-based prejudices against the group were realistically depicted in the movie.

Now, the Kerala Independent Fishermen Federation & Coastal Mission in Alappuzha Arthunkal under the name Sagaradaram 2018 has felicitated the director of the movie 2018, Jude Anthany Joseph by awarding him the Model of Paddle and acknowledged his work. He shared a few glimpses of the event on Instagram. A part of his post read, “What a crowd, amazed by their love. Really honoured to meet VP Achan, DIG Ravi sir and many other great people."

The comment section was full of heart emoticons. A user wrote, “Children of the sea." One more user praised the director and wrote, “Thank you so much for the wonderful movie."

Check out the photos from the event here-

Meanwhile, writer Akhil P Dharmajan shared, “A few days ago when I went to Arthunkal Church for the feast, I prayed that the movie should be a success. I was lucky enough to be honoured by the fishermen in front of the Arthunkal church yesterday. Nothing but happiness in the heart. Many, many thanks to the Kerala Independent Fishermen Federation & Coastal Mission for organizing such an event."

The movie, which stars Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Kunchacko Boban, and Lal among others, has earned more than Rs 200 crore at the international box office thus far, surpassing the 2016 Malayalam film Pulimurugan, which starred Mohanlal.