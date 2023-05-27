Ketika Sharma Sets Temperatures Soaring In Latest Photos, Fans Can't Keep Calm

Ketika Sharma is a glamorous diva and we come bearing proof. Recently, the actress made the temperatures soar through the sky after she dropped some photos on Instagram and the results are hot. The fashion enthusiast never leaves an opportunity to dish out style statements. Ketika Sharma looked drop-dead gorgeous in a pastel green backless top. It had a halter neckline with tie-up detail at the neck. The actress sported beachy hair with waves which she pulled back into a ponytail. For makeup, she chose flawless skin, subtle eyes with nude eyeshadow, nude lips and rouged cheeks. She slayed the simple yet stylish look and captioned the photos, “I see you, I see the light in you, I see how powerful you are, I see how magical you are."

The pictures went viral quickly and fans bombarded the comment section by showering love and praise. One user wrote, “Gajab", while another one commented, “Wow you look very cute my dear." An Instagram user wrote, “One of the most beautiful women on earth." A fan wrote, “Damn you are killing me."

Check out the photo here-

Previously, the Telugu actress stole everyone’s breaths away in a white crop top which she paired with beige colour shimmery pants. She chose a no-makeup look and left her curly hair open and posed for the camera. She captioned the photo, “Oh Sunday."

On the professional front, Ketika Sharma marked her debut in the Telugu film industry with the movie Romantic, helmed by Anil Paduri in the year 2021. In the same year, she also featured in Dheerendra Santhoshh Jagarlapudi’s sports flick Lakshya which is bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas and Northstar Entertainment. It stars Naga Shaurya, Jagapathi Babu and Sachin Khedekar in key roles.

Ketika Sharma was last seen in Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga and shared the screen with Panja Vaisshnav Tej. The film is helmed by Gireesaaya and produced by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. Reportedly, Ketika will be playing the lead in DJ Tillu’s upcoming movie.