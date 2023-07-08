Kevin Spacey Used Coming Out as Gay to Mask Misconduct Allegations, Claims Accuser In London Trial

Kevin Spacey, who is currently facing trial in London for multiple sexual assault allegations, has been accused of insensitivity by one of his alleged victims. According to the accuser, Spacey’s decision to come out as gay was seen as a deliberate attempt to “mask" the accusations of sexual misconduct.

In 2017, the Oscar-winning actor publicly disclosed his sexual orientation after being accused of making inappropriate advances towards a 14-year-old boy at a party in 1986. In a Twitter statement at the time, the 63-year-old Spacey stated, “I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this openly and honestly, and that starts with examining my own behavior (sic)."

In a New York court, he previously explained that he had not disclosed his sexual orientation earlier due to his father’s association with “white supremacist and neo-Nazi" beliefs, as well as the complex dynamics within his family.

There was criticism surrounding the timing of Spacey’s public revelation, with his brother considering it “an insult to the entire gay community." The trial, taking place at Southwark Crown Court in London, began on June 28. The American actor is facing 12 charges related to offenses against four men, including sexual assault, indecent assault, and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent between 2001 and 2013.