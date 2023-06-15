KGF Sensation Yash Rolls In Style With His Brand New Rs 5 Crore Black Range Rover

Yash, who rose to pan-India stardom with his role in the 2018 blockbuster film KGF: Chapter 1, achieved tremendous success both in Karnataka and across the country. Portraying the iconic character of Rocky Bhai in KGF catapulted him into the limelight and garnered him immense recognition. Besides his remarkable acting prowess, Yash is also renowned for his impressive car collection. A passionate car enthusiast, he has recently expanded his garage by adding a sleek black Range Rover to his collection.

Recently, a video went viral featuring Yash, accompanied by his wife Radhika Pandit and their children, driving home their newly purchased Range Rover. The video captured the moment as they arrived at their residence, with a yellow board reading “Registered" displayed in front of the car. After reaching home, the couple embraced their children and posed for the camera. Yash was seen sporting a black full-sleeve t-shirt paired with brown pants, while Radhika Pandit looked elegant in a sky-blue kurta set. The new car was adorned with a garland, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Take a look at the video:

As per reports, the price of the Range Rover Special Edition Black car purchased by Yash is estimated to be around INR 5 crore. The Range Rover is renowned for its luxurious features and is considered one of the most expensive cars in the market. Range Rover vehicles are known for their attractive colours and comfortable systems, including spacious seating, air conditioning, and optional amenities like a comforter.