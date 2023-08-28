KGF Star Yash To Make A Cameo In Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Reports

Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Ever since the film was announced, the fans and movie buffs have been waiting for the makers to drop its trailer. Meanwhile, reports suggesting that KGF star Yash will also make a cameo in the film have also left the internet excited and awaiting.

Recently, the popular entertainment portal RVCJ reported that KGF star Yash will be seen making an appearance for five minutes in the upcoming film Salaar. The exciting collaboration between Prabhas and Yash has ignited discussions, fuelling multiple speculations.

Meanwhile, the respective fan bases of both actors are equally excited and are waiting with bated breath for the actors to come together on the big screen for the first time. The combined star power of Prabhas and Yash has led the movie buffs to predict a monumental success for Salaar claiming that it will surpass the remarkable milestone of Rs 1,500 crores worldwide. If turns true, the feat would undoubtedly reform the landscape of Indian cinema.