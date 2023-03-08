KGF Star Yash's Wife Radhika Pandit Celebrates Birthday With Family At Exotic Location; See Pics

Kannada superstar Yash is one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema. The actor is celebrating his 37th birthday today, January 8, with his family members in an undisclosed location. The actor’s wife Radhika Pandit too has a huge fan following on social media. On Tuesday, the actress celebrated her 39th birthday. And now, Yash’s wife has shared adorable pics from the low-key celebration with the actor’s family.

Radhika took to Instagram to put out a couple of pics from her birthday celebration. In the first pic, Yash is seen donning a blue chequered jacket with a white t-shirt as he stood next to his ladylove in white. We also see Yash’s kids Ayra and Yatharv as they cut the cake along with their mom on her birthday. As we scroll further, we see Radhika and Yash seated next to each other as they exchange talks, while holding knives to cut the cake. Next, we see Yash and Radhika along with their kids and the KGF star’s in-laws, as they are all smiles.

Taking to the captions, Radhika penned a thank you note for all those sending birthday wishes for her. She wrote, “The cold, cake and cuddles.. sounds about right! Thank you lovely people for the wonderful birthday wishes #radhikapandit #nimmaRP."

Advertisement

Take a look at the post here:

Soon after the pics were shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower birthday wishes on Radhika, and adore the lovely pics.

Meanwhile, speaking of Radhika’s hubby Yash’s much anticipated franchise KGF: 3, ever since director Prashanth Neel confirmed KGF: 3, fans have been excited about the movie. As an update for fans across India, the action drama is still in its pre-production stage. However, there is a certain section of entertainment buffs calling to replace Prakash Raj now. Wondering why and when it all started? The controversy surfaced after Upendra Rao’s Kabzaa trailer was released. You might be wondering what’s the connection between KGF: 3 and Kabzaa. Let us tell you that the Kabzaa trailer includes some voiceovers by Kiccha Sudeep, whose majestic voice jolted the fans. Hence, they are demanding Prashanth Neel hire Kiccha Sudeep for KGF:3 and replace veteran actor Prakash Raj.They believe the voice notes by Kiccha Sudeep will give this thriller franchise another element.

Advertisement

KGF: 3 will go on floors in 2025, as per reports, and it is expected that protagonist Yash will not be a part of the series. According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, KGF: 3 will begin production in 2025 and may not be released until after 2026, according to Vijay Kiragandur, the founder of Hombale Films, which produced the superhit movie.

When questioned why there had been a delay, Kiragandur responded that Prashanth, the film’s director, was preoccupied with Salaar, a film starring Prabhas which is scheduled to release in September.

Read all the Latest Movies News here