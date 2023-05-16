KGF Star Yash's Wife Radhika Pandit Shares Heartwarming Pictures From Family Album

KGF star Yash’s wife, Radhika Pandit, who was one of the leading actresses in the Kannada entertainment industry, has long quit the world of glitz and glam. However, her fame has not diminished in any way. The former actress is an active social media user and often shares photos from her personal life or drops snippets of her stunning photoshoots to stay in touch with her fans.

Recently, Radhika shared a few pictures of herself with her mother and her children which are currently garnering everyone’s attention. The actress shared this post two days ago on the occasion of Mother’s Day and penned a cute note. Sharing the post-Radhika wrote, “Ma. Thank you, for just about everything. Love You. PS: Trying to be a mom half as good as you are but thanks again for helping me there too!" Take a look at the post:

On May 6, the actress dropped a couple of pictures as she went for a weekend getaway with her family. In the pictures, Radhika was donning a white sleeveless floral printed midi dress and is seen enjoying and playing with her daughter. In one of the photos, she is seen taking a selfie while Yash is peeping into her photo. Sharing the adorable photos from her weekend trip, the actress wrote, “The effort I had to put in Phew! At least, now we know it runs in the family. That feeling of Deja vu! Happy weekend, everyone."

Radhika Pandit is regarded as one of the most versatile actresses in Kannada cinema. The actress initially started her career while working on television serials such as Nandagokula, Kaadambari and Sumangali. Later, Radhika made her film debut in 2008 with the romantic drama film Moggina Manasu. The movie turned out to be a huge box office success, for which she was awarded the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actress and the South Filmfare Award for Best Actress. Radhika also worked in many popular movies like Hudugaru, Addhuri, Drama, Bahaddur and Mr and Mrs Ramachari, to name a few.