Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Pishachini Fame Naira Banerjee Injured While Performing Stunts

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty, will go live soon. Naira Banerjee, best known for her part in Pishachini, reportedly suffered an injury while pulling off a stunt in this action-packed programme.

Naira Banerjee shared a scary photo on her Instagram stories, showing the leg in which she sustained injuries.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Naira Banerjee had difficulty pulling off a trick on a boat. Naira was required to do a stunt on a boat while moving from one end to the other by the requirements of the stunt. She had to go over multiple obstacles without any safety pads, though, to get to the other end of the boat. She sustained significant knee injuries.