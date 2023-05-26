'Khoob Bhaalo!': Sara Ali Khan's Bengali Impresses All As She Promotes Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Sara Ali Khan is currently promoting her upcoming movie, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which marks her first collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. Ever since the trailer of the film has been released, Vicky and Sara are all over social media. Taking ahead the promotional spree, Sara recently visited Kolkata (West Bengal) where she explored the city and received immense love from her fans.

The actress compiled her Kolkata promotions journey in a video and shared it on her social media on Friday. In the clip, Sara can be seen fully drenched in Kolkata vibes. She can be taking a taxi ride and exploring the streets of the city. However, what caught everyone’s attention was something else. In the video, Sara can also be seen interacting with school children in Bengali. She addressed the audience by saying Namashkar Darshako in Bengali as then added, ‘Namashkar Bondhura’. She further shook her legs with the college students on the newly released Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega song from the film.

“Somya and Kapil lagayenge poore Bharat mein Chaap 🇮🇳 Jo nahi sunega hamara Gaana usse lagega #paap 😁👀💓 Enjoy kariye @realhimesh ji ke alaap 🎶 And then let’s dance main aur aap 🍿💃🕺🏻 #BabyTujhePaapLagega," the caption of Sara’s video read.

Sara’s Bengali speaking skills have left everyone completely impressed. Complimenting the actress, one of the fans wrote, “You won every Bengali fan heart by your Bengali." Another user shared, “Ami tomake bhalobashi" which means ‘I love you’ in Bengali.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios and is directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is scheduled to release on June 2, 2023.

Apart from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara has an interesting lineup of films. She will also be seen in Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan.