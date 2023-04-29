Khoon Bhari Maang Reunion: Rekha Poses With Kabir Bedi At Awards Night

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi reunited with his Khoon Bhari Maang co-star Rekha on the sidelines of the 68th edition of the Filmfare Awards. Making fans walk down memory lane, Kabir Bedi shared a series of priceless pictures from the star-studded night. Penning down a lengthy note, Kabir Bedi revealed that he indulged in “a nostalgic chat" with “legendary and ever gorgeous Rekha". The first picture surely holds the iconic tag, as beautiful Rekha, in a gleaming beige saree, is standing alongside Kabir Bedi. The actors are all smiles as they pose for the camera.

Kabir Bedi looked as regal as ever in his fully embroidered brown sherwani. In the next frame, Rekha and her Khoon Bhari Maang co-star can be seen posing with Bedi’s wife Parveen Dusanj. The last picture is all hearts, as Kabir Bedi shared a selfie with his granddaughter and actress, Alaya F.

While sharing these beautiful pictures, Kabir Bedi wrote, “Met the legendary, ever gorgeous Rekha, my co-star in Khoon Bhari Maang, at the 68th Filmfare Awards last night. A nostalgic chat, together with Filmfare Editor Jitesh Pillai and my wife Parveen Dusanj."

The veteran star also revealed that he got to present an award with his granddaughter Alaya, to whom he had given the “the Filmfare Best Debut Award," about two years back. Kabir Bedi wrote, “Came to present an Award along with my dearest granddaughter Alaya F, to whom, two years ago, I had presented the FilmFare Best Debut Award. It was fun being on the Jury of these well-deserved awards. Filmfare Awards have always been the Oscars of India."

This preunion of Rekha and Kabir Bedi reminded the internet about the most iconic crocodile scene from their 1988 movie Khoon Bhari Maang. A fan wrote, “Can remember the scary crocodile scenes…childhood memories…Sanjay and Aarti( Jyoti)" Another jokingly commented, “She is remarkably forgiving considering you almost fed her to the crocodiles."

Kabir Bedi also shared a collage featuring the before and after pictures. One pic was from the iconic film Khoon Bhari Maang and the other featured Kabir Bedi and Rekha at the Filmfare awards.

Talking about the film, Khoon Bhari Maang is the Hindi remake of the Australian movie Return To Eden. The 1988 movie was helmed by Rakesh Roshan, who also essayed the role of Rekha’s late husband Vikram Saxena in the film.

