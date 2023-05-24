Khushi Kapoor To Share Screen With Aamir Khan's Son Junaid For Love Today Remake? Know Here

It was in February this year that the production banner Phantom Studios announced the remake of Tamil blockbuster Love Today. If recent reports are to be belived, the makers have now finalised two young talents for this romantic comedy.

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan In Love Today Remake: Report

As reported by Peepingmoon.com, Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor have been roped in for the movie. Reportedly, the two star kids have already signed the movie and it will be directed by Advait Chandan. The entertainment portal further claimed that the film’s shooting is likely to begin in July 2023.

“Junaid and Khushi are perfectly suited for this movie. It’s an entertaining look at love in today’s technologically advanced world and has very well been adapted for Hindi-speaking audiences. The makers have made several changes to make it a little more mainstream, but the core theme of modern love and the emotional trials of families has been retained as it is. Both starkids already share a good rapport with each other and are eagerly waiting to shoot together," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. However, no official announcement regarding the same has been made as of now.

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s Bollywood Debut Projects

The remake of Love Today will be Khushi and Junaid’s second Bollywood film. Khushi Kapoor will soon make her Bollywood debut with director Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Apart from Khushi, the film also stars a host of other star kids including - Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja and Vedang Raina. The Archies is an adaptation of the popular Archies Comics and will be released premiere on Netflix.

On the other hand, Junaid will be soon seen in Siddharth P. Malhotra-directed thriller drama, Maharaja. The film is based on the Maharaja Libel Trial Case of 1862.