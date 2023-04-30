Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Are Enjoying a Healthy Sunday Together; Here's Proof

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are everyone’s favourite for a reason. They always give us major couple goals and chemistry has won everyone’s hearts over a period of time. While the two stars are mostly busy with their respective hectic work schedules, looks like they are spending some quality time together today.

On Sunday, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of her hubby’s breakfast. She dropped a photo, which showed a healthy breakfast that has been served to Sidharth Malhotra in his Superman-themed bowl. Kiara captioned the picture, “His breakfast bowl" and tagged her actor hubby. The same picture was reshared by Sidharth on his Instagram story too.

Take a look at the picture here:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7. It was an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. Later in an interview with News18 Showsha, Kiara opened up about the love that she and Sidharth have been getting and said, “Sometimes, I just feel are we deserving of so much love? It’s such a blessing! It breaks my heart when I’m unable to meet them [fans] in person or reply to them personally due to logistic reasons."

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani on Saturday shared a series of pictures on Instagram and announced the wrap of Satyaprem Ki Katha. She wrote, “And it’s a film wrap for Katha #SatyapremkiKatha A film very close to my heart, a journey I will never forget, an experience I will cherish forever. Fortunate to have worked with the most passionate cast and crew who have put their heart and soul into our film. I’ve made new friends on this journey who I will love and value forever."

She also thanked Sameer Vidwans, the director of the film, as well as her co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, writer Karan Sharma, producer Shareen Mantri Kedia, and the entire team. She concluded the note by adding that she cannot wait to share the world that they have created with the audience.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in ‘Mission Majnu’ alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He played the role of a RAW agent and his performance was praised. He will be next seen in Yodha co-starring Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna. He recently wrapped up Rohit Shetty’s cop series Indian Police Force which will also star Shilpa Shetty.

