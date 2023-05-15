Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Holiday Photo From Japan LEAKS Online, Couple Pose With Fans

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the coolest couples in Bollywood. They were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport and now their picture from Japan has gone viral on social media. Looks like the couple is on a vacation and their photo from the trip has sent their fans into a frenzy.

The picture was shared by Instant Bollywood and in the picture, we can see them posing happily with their fans. The actress is seen wearing a casual outfit and holding an umbrella. Sidharth is seen wearing a black t-shirt paired with a blue jacket and matching joggers. He is seen holding a few shopping bags. As soon as the picture was leaked, fans took to the comment section and dropped heart emojis. One of the fans wrote, “Kya bat hai kafi glow kr rhe dono aur phle se bhi jayda cute lag rhe." Another wrote, “Sidkiara lovely jodi."

Take a look at the picture here:

Advertisement

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s chemistry and fondness for each other have won the hearts of fans and made them one of Bollywood’s most adored couples. They fell in love with each other while shooting for their hit film Shershaah. The lovebirds tied the knot on February 7 this year at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. However, the couple hosted a mega star-studded reception later in Mumbai.

On Sunday, both took their Instagram handles and wished their mothers ‘Happy Mother’s Day’. shared a beautiful picture with his mother and mother-in-law. In the picture, the actor is seen wearing a mustard colour kurta and posing with his mother and mother-in-law. On the other hand, Kiara also shared an adorable picture with her mother and mother-in-law. The actress did not caption it.

On the work front, Kiara will be next in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. On the other hand, Sidharth has Dharma Productions’ Yodha and Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force in his pipeline.