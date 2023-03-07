Ever since Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have tied the knot, they are leaving no stone unturned to leave fans in complete awe repeatedly. On Tuesday afternoon too, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of his first Holi celebration with his ‘Mrs’ aka Kiara Advani.

In the picture that the Mission Majnu star shared, he can be seen taking a selfie with his actress-wife Kiara Advani. The two can be seen sporting white attires with black goggles for the Holi celebration. They are also covered with gulal as they pose for the picture. In the caption of his post, Sidharth addressed Kiara as his ‘Mrs’ and wrote, “First Holi with the MRS ❤️#HappyHoli".

Needless to say, the picture is winning hearts on social media. The comment section of Sidharth Malhotra’s post is flooded with red heart emojis. While one of the fans called them, ‘Cuties’, another social media user commented, “Finally giving us butterflies again". ‘Oye hoye’, a third comment read. Another user wrote, “Rabne banadi jodi".

Interestingly, Sidharth and Kiara are not just celebrating their first Holi on Tuesday but also their first month wedding anniversary. Earlier today, Kiara took to her Instagram handle to share unseen pictures from their Haldi ceremony to send Holi wishes to fans. “Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours," she wrote.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7. It was an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Kiara opened up about the love that she and Sidharth have been getting and said, “Sometimes, I just feel are we deserving of so much love? It’s such a blessing! It breaks my heart when I’m unable to meet them [fans] in person or reply to them personally due to logistic reasons."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera. She is currently working on RC 15, a film starring Ram Charan. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha, in which he co-stars with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. He also has Rohit Shetty’s online series Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, in addition to other projects.

