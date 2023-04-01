Kiara Advani Blushes as Paparazzi Praise Her and Sidharth Malhotra's Look at NMACC Event; Watch

Kiara Advani couldn’t hide her blush when the paparazzi brought up Sidharth Malhotra’s name at her airport sporting. The actress, on Saturday afternoon, was seen making her way to board her flight for a shooting schedule when the paparazzi caught up with her. The shutterbugs were busy taking her pictures when they mentioned her outing on Friday night at the NMACC and praised her for her look.

“Kal bahut pyaare lag rahe the bhai ke saath (You looked beautiful with Sidharth Malhotra yesterday)," a paparazzo said. Sporting a big smile and a blush, Kiara replied, “Thank you so much." Watch the video below:

Advertisement

Sid and Kiara stunned in dazzling outfits at the NMACC launch. The Jugjugg Jeeyo actress was seen wearing a stone-embedded, fitted blouse with a dazzling lehenga that had silver work on it. Kiara sported a long, matching cape as well with the outfit. She left her hair loose to complete her look. Meanwhile, Sidharth offered fashion goals with his cream outfit. Kiara and Sidharth walked hand-in-hand and held each other close as they posed for pictures.

Meanwhile, also spotted at the airport soon after was Kartik Aaryan. The actor appeared to be beefed up, likely for an upcoming movie, as he made his way to the airport. It seems like the duo was headed to complete a schedule of their upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Touted to be an epic love story, the musical- romantic-drama is directed by Sameer Vidwans. Besides Kiara and Kartik, the film will also star Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania, Ritu Shivpuri, Arnob Khan Akib, Mahru Sheikh, and Bhargav Polara. The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on 29 June 2023. The film was originally titled Satya Narayan Ki Katha but that resulted in a social media outrage. Owing to the controversy, the makers decided to change the name to SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

Read all the Latest Movies News here