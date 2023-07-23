Kiara Advani Captures Hubby Sidharth Malhotra's Love For Dogs In This Adorable Video; Watch

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are currently the most happening couple from the tinsel town. The duo that got married earlier this year had sparked dating rumours since the release of their highly-acclaimed film Shershah. While they had stayed mum about it, their bond couldn’t escape the eagle eyes of the fans that were shipping the two actors right from Shershah. Considering the palpable chemistry the two actors share, Kiara Advani’s latest post doesn’t come as a surprise where she captured Sidharth Malhotra’s love for dogs.

On Sunday, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram stories to post a cute and adorable video that showed Sidharth Malhotra petting, scratching and kissing their pet black pooch. The actor wore a black sweatshirt and blue pants as he played with the pet dog in the comforts of their house. Kiara also used the instrumental version of Beatles song ‘Here Comes The Sun’ along with a white heart shaped sticker.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently were spotted at the airport as they head for a vacation. The power couple grabbed attention with their relaxed and casual fashion choices. However, fans were going gaga over Kiara’s no-makeup look and praised her for her flaunting natural beauty.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Kiara wearing a blue colour joggers pants and a tee while Sidharth also kept it comfy in a black tee and white trousers. Both posed for shutterbugs. However, Kiara looks like gave a miss to makeup and flaunted her blemish-free skin. She was glowing which grabbed fans’ attention. In no time they were seen commenting and complimenting her looks. One of the fans wrote, “I love them… perfect couple." And another wrote, “This song and that pair." Well, the couple has not revealed where they are off for a vacation.