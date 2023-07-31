Kiara Advani Celebrates Her Birthday With a Three-Tier Cake, Sidharth Malhotra MIA; See Viral Photo

Bollywood’s stunning actress, Kiara Advani, is ringing in her 31st birthday today. Recently, she wowed her fans with her acting skills in Satyaprem Ki Katha. That apart, she turned heads on the runway in a dazzling pink outfit designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock during a recent event in Delhi. Following the event, Kiara enjoyed a well-deserved vacation with her loved ones to celebrate her birthday. Now, an inside picture from her birthday celebrations has surfaced on social media.

One of Kiara’s friends took to Instagram and shared a picture of the birthday girl at the party. The venue was decorated with candles and colourful balloons carrying the heartfelt message ‘We love you.’ In the photo, Kiara is seen standing in front of a dining table, wearing a striped nightshirt, with her hair down and a natural, makeup-free look. She holds a knife in her hand and closes her eyes, making a birthday wish just before blowing out the candles on her cake.